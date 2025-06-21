Two Soldiers Killed in Stabbing at Mpumalanga Military Base, SANDF Launches Investigation

The South African National Defence Force has revised its earlier statement on the incident at Macadamia Military Base near Komatipoort, Mpumalanga.

It now confirms that two soldiers were fatally stabbed by a colleague, who then attempted to take his own life but survived.

The attack followed an alleged altercation in the early hours of Saturday morning. The motive remains unclear, and a joint investigation with police is underway.

The SANDF has extended condolences to the families of the deceased.

“The SANDF, in conjunction with the South African Police Service, has launched a full investigation into the matter. The circumstances surrounding the matter remain subject to ongoing enquiry,” said SANDF spokesperson Prince Tshabalala.

