Twelve-year-old Thanaa Voterson from Bo-Kaap, Cape Town, dazzled audiences and judges with her remarkable vocals and brought home gold

By Kouthar Sambo

Twelve-year-old Thanaa Voterson from Bo-Kaap, Cape Town, dazzled audiences and judges with her remarkable vocals, becoming the youngest vocalist to win a gold medal at an international competition. Competing at the Mediterranean Legends singing competition held over the weekend in Spain and France, she showcased extraordinary talent and poise that belied her age.

“She began singing at the age of four, and one of her preschool teachers recognized her as a rising star with incredible potential,” said her proud mother, Shafieka Voterson.

“The total cost of the trip was approximately R180,000, and initially, it seemed impossible for the family to raise the funds, as they received no corporate sponsorship or government support. Thanaa’s journey was made possible through the rallying of the community, which contributed resources, expertise, and time to help make her dream come true,”Voterson explained.

She also spoke about the importance of balancing support for her talented daughter while still allowing her to enjoy childhood.

“There is so much logistics behind the scenes as parents, and careful steps must be taken to protect her voice. I was nervous about letting her go ice skating with her friends, but I had to remind myself that she is still just a child,” she noted.

Voterson highlighted how Thanaa conducted herself during the competition, noting that her humility will help her succeed in the long run.

“Despite all the attention and exposure, she remains humble, doesn’t overexert herself, and recognizes her own worth while delivering flawless performances. She made wonderful friends, and we received tremendous support from fellow South Africans,” she added.

As for Thanaa’s future in music, Voterson emphasized the importance of mentorship in her development.

“However, I want her to complete her business degree first and focus on her education before fully pursuing a career in music,” she remarked.

Photos: Supplied