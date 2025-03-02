Turkiye calls for ceasefire as Sudan conflict escalates

Turkiye on Saturday expressed sorrow over the continued escalation of the conflict in Sudan and called for a ceasefire in the country.

“We are deeply saddened by the ongoing escalation of the conflict in Sudan and the worsening humanitarian situation. We once again call on the parties for a ceasefire and peace to prevent further bloodshed,” Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli said on X.

“We once again call on the parties for a ceasefire and peace to prevent further bloodshed,” Keceli added.

He also emphasized the importance of refraining from actions that could harm Sudan’s unity, territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence.

“Turkiye is ready to provide all necessary support for the immediate resolution of the conflict and the establishment of peace, security, and stability in our friendly and brotherly country, Sudan,” he said.

The Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been fighting a war since mid-April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 14 million, according to the UN and local authorities. Two million people in 27 locations across Sudan are currently experiencing or on the verge of famine, according to the World Food Program.

Calls by the international community and the UN for an end to the war are mounting, with warnings of an impending humanitarian catastrophe as millions face famine and death due to food shortages. The conflict has spread to 13 of Sudan’s 18 states.

Source: Middle East Monitor