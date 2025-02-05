More VOCFM News

Trump’s Gaza proposal sparks outrage

United States (US) President Donald Trump has proposed that the U.S take control of the Gaza Strip, claiming it would bring stability to the Middle East. During a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump suggested relocating Gaza’s over two million Palestinian residents to countries like Jordan and Egypt, describing the region as a “demolition site.”

Speaking on VOC’s NewsBeat on Wednesday, the South African Jews for a Free Palestine’s, Robert Krause condemned Trump’s remarks, calling them indistinguishable from Netanyahu’s, as they align with Israel’s goal of expelling Palestinians from Gaza. “If anybody notices, obviously the Palestinians are going to resist, and they have been resisting heroically. But everyone in solidarity around the world needs to resist and stay alert.”

He further said, “Trump has announced his intentions and it is currently astounding, and he is absolutely living in a dream world if he thinks that it would bring anything close to stability.”

Krause also highlighted the alarming nature of Trump’s suggestion, noting that Jordan and Egypt lack the capacity to absorb such large numbers of displaced people. “It’s ethnic cleansing and genocide, given their intentions to destroy the whole of the Palestinian people. Don’t forget there are plans to annex the West Bank. This is a complete campaign of genocide.”

He noted that there will be significant resistance, and given Trump’s history of making U-turns, he is likely to buckle under pressure and change course.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Screengrab

Picture of Lee-Yandra Paulsen
Lee-Yandra Paulsen

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995.

