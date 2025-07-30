Trump wants Israel to control food distribution in Gaza

By Rachel Mohamed

President Donald Trump has expressed his hope that Israel will take control of food distribution in the Gaza Strip. He claims that Hamas is mismanaging food supplies and alleges that the group is stealing humanitarian aid intended for the local population.

Concerns have arisen within the international community due to these remarks, particularly in light of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region, which has been exacerbated by continuous Israeli bombardments. This military activity persists despite the Israeli government’s assertions of temporary pauses in strikes at specific times throughout the day.

Speaking on VOC News, Professor Ahmed Jazbhay, a political analyst and member of the Media Review Network, stated that Trump is aligning closely with the Israeli narrative that has emerged since October 7, which claims Hamas is stealing aid. However, both Israeli and American officials, along with intelligence sources, indicate that aid is not being stolen by Hamas or any resistance groups in Gaza.

“Some of it is being stolen by a gang sponsored by Israel, led by Abu Shabab, who is on the payroll and under the protection of Israel. It appears that Trump has been firmly influenced by the Zionist lobby in Washington. Although he initially had some leeway to address the situation, he has since been brought back in line, as evidenced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent visit to Washington a few weeks ago.”

Listen for the full interview:

VOC News

Photo: X