Trump Threatens Renewed Israeli Aggression After Hamas Refuses to Release Hostages

By Kouthar Sambo

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to escalate Israeli military action after the Palestinian resistance group Hamas refused to release Israeli hostages, both dead and alive.

Speaking to VOC News, Professor Ahmed Jazbhay, an executive member of the Media Review Network, described Trump’s approach as “classic cowboy diplomacy,” influenced by pressure from the Zionist lobby.

“He has now resorted to genocidal threats if Hamas does not release the hostages. But Hamas has been through this before and understands the game being played by Trump and the Americans. They resisted genocide for 15 months and will continue to resist until the last man,” Jazbhay explained.

“After enduring over 420 days of one of the most brutal genocides of the 21st century, Hamas will not be fazed by Trump. They have nothing to lose but everything to gain. The liberation of Al-Aqsa remains their top priority, and they will continue to resist—both militarily and politically,” he added.

Hamas Reaffirms Commitment to Ceasefire

Palestinian media have reported multiple Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement, accusing Israel of failing to uphold its commitments. In response to Trump’s threats, Hamas declared that it would withhold Israeli hostages.

“The shortest path is to compel the enemy to adhere to what it has agreed upon. Its threats of war will only lead to disappointment and will not result in the release of its prisoners,” the resistance group stated.

Hamas further accused Israel of using starvation and collective punishment as weapons, calling these actions blatant violations of international law and war crimes that must be addressed by the global community.

Israeli Journalist Criticizes Government’s Role in Ceasefire Collapse

Israeli journalist Carolina Landsmann, writing in Haaretz, highlighted Israel’s unwillingness to uphold the ceasefire agreement.

“This time, there is no dispute over who is responsible for the agreement’s failure. It is clear that the Israeli government, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, has openly violated the terms agreed upon with Hamas,” she wrote.

“It doesn’t take a dealmaker like Trump to see that Hamas will not release all hostages unless Israel halts the war and withdraws from Gaza, as the agreement stipulates,” she added.

Photo: @QudsNen/X