More VOCFM News

Trump tariffs neuters AGOA agreement 

By Daanyaal Matthews 

The global tariffs imposed by United States President Donald Trump are set to take effect today, with countries like China facing a 104% tariff and South Africa hit with a 30% tariff. The move has drawn sharp criticism from leaders across the African continent, as it threatens the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) agreement. South Africa’s Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau, stated that the implementation of these tariffs effectively nullifies the trade benefits outlined in AGOA. 

Speaking on VOC NewsBeat, Ulrich Joubert, Independent Economist, states that the tariff introduction have caused sweeping – negative – changes to global markets with local commodities, such as gold, dropping in value. Joubert ties these losses to economic uncertainty that has dominated sentiment across the globe. 

We’ve seen major movements in the global economy, financial markets, and commodity prices. This reflects the uncertainty in world markets—because no one truly knows what the full impact of these tariffs will be,” Joubert explained. 

Joubert noted that the AGOA agreement has played a crucial role in the success of South Africa’s automotive and agriculture sectors. He warned that the 30% tariff could severely affect these industries and potentially result in job losses. 

Those two areas [the agriculture and automotive industries] in the South Africa economy, if they are adversely affected by those tariffs, it indicates to us that we could face some job losses,” theorized the economist.  

Listen to the full interview here:  

 

Picture of Daanyaal Matthews
Daanyaal Matthews

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app