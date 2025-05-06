More VOCFM News

Trump Targets Foreign-Made Films with New Tariffs

The United States (U.S.) President, Donald Trump, has announced plans to impose new tariffs on all films made outside the United States, arguing that Hollywood is being “devastated” by a growing trend of American filmmakers and studios working abroad. The move comes amid heightened criticism of the White House’s aggressive trade policies, particularly following escalating tensions with China.

Trump’s comments add fuel to ongoing trade disputes, with experts warning of broader implications across industries. Dr. Oscar van Heerden, a scholar of international relations with a focus on political economy in Africa and the SADC region, weighed in on the development.

“The truth of the matter is that, like most industries, the movie industry is no different,” he explained. “They are constantly looking for cheaper markets where they can do on-site stunts or build sets. These things are expensive, and it’s often cheaper elsewhere. Like in the cellphone or car industry, Hollywood has also chosen to outsource some of these needs.”

Van Heerden suggests that Trump’s response is part of a broader protectionist agenda that may ultimately hinder global collaboration and increase production costs.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay

Picture of Lee-Yandra Paulsen
Lee-Yandra Paulsen

