Trump insists Gaza ceasefire remains intact despite mounting Israeli violations

The United States (U.S) President Donald Trump has stated that the ceasefire in Gaza remains in effect, emphasizing that Washington is working to ensure the situation remains “very peaceful.”

However, the Gaza Government Media Office has reported that Israel has killed at least 97 Palestinians and injured 230 others since the start of the truce, which it says has been violated more than 80 times since early October.

The latest wave of Israeli air raids in southern Gaza has killed dozens of Palestinians. The Israeli military claims the strikes were in response to ceasefire violations by Hamas, which the resistance group has denied.

Speaking to VOC News, Senior Researcher at the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (MISTRA), Naeem Jeenah, said Israel’s continued attacks and restrictions on aid are clear violations of the truce.

“From day one, Israel has been violating the ceasefire with the number of people it has killed daily since it began, as well as cutting the aid that was supposed to go in, from 600 trucks a day down to 300, and at one point, stopping it completely,” said Jeenah.

He added that the ongoing bombings and aid blockages show that the genocide against Palestinians is continuing despite the declared ceasefire.

“The reality is that Israel’s violations of the ceasefire mean that the genocide continues. Yesterday’s bombings in Rafah were the most brazen yet. The decision to stop and then restart aid shows they were caught out and forced to backtrack.”

