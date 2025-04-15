Trump further strains relations with South Africa as G20 draws closer

By Daanyaal Matthews

The Department of Home Affairs has introduced drones and body cameras to its technological arsenal over the Easter weekend in a bid to strengthen the Republic’s borders. Minister of Home Affairs, Leon Schreiber, described the move as a necessary step to bolster national security, noting that the drones are capable of detecting heat signatures over long distances.

Speaking on VOC NewsBeat, Lesiba Thobakgale, National Spokesperson for the South African Police Union, welcomed the department’s investment. He said the new equipment would greatly assist personnel in more effectively monitoring the Republic’s extensive borders, which span from Mozambique to Namibia.

Thobakgale further applauded the move, highlighting that a more robust Border Management Authority (BMA) would free up local police to focus on domestic issues rather than handling cross-border matters.

“BMA must be able to guard our borders without any loopholes so that police inside the country can focus on crime without worrying about things coming from other countries into our country illegally or leaving our country into other countries illegally,” stressed Thobakgale.

While the new technology comes at a considerable cost, Thobakgale argued that it is ultimately more economical than relying on older equipment such as helicopters, which are expensive to operate.

“Instead of the BMA asking National Treasury for funds to buy helicopters, this approach is more cost-effective. The new technology provides eyes everywhere and allows interception based on real-time information received from the drones,” Thobakgale added.

