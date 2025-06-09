Trump Expands Travel Ban, Clashes with Musk

By Rachel Mohamed

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation banning nationals from 12 countries—Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo-Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen—citing concerns about terrorism. The order, effective today, June 9, 2025, forms part of a broader crackdown on immigration. Meanwhile, domestic tensions are escalating as Trump publicly clashes with tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Speaking on VOC’s airwaves, Professor John J. Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), stated that Trump’s ban on these 12 countries is closely tied to U.S. domestic politics.

“The 12 countries are already on the security watch list,” Stremlau commented. “This is a distraction, especially with Syria not being on the list, which matters to other countries struggling with their internal issues.”

Stremlau also pointed out that the relationship between President Trump and Elon Musk could carry broader implications.

“That bromance might be more important, as it showed Musk’s influence in going after the Liberals and shutting down their initiatives, which has had harsh repercussions for Africa.”

He concluded by sharply criticizing the current administration: “The cruelty of this administration is beyond belief; it is the worst in the history of the United States.”

