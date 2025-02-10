Trump escalates stance on South Africa with executive order on Afrikaner resettlement

The United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump has intensified his stance on South Africa, following earlier claims about land confiscation. In a controversial move, Trump has directed U.S. officials to prioritise the resettlement of Afrikaners as refugees, and on Friday, he signed an executive order halting financial aid to South Africa, further straining diplomatic relations.

Speaking on VOC’s NewsBeat on Monday, Honorary Professor of International Relations at the University of the Witwatersrand, John Stremlau, said, “Afriforum is a civil rights organisation with 230,000 members in a country of 60 million people. A spokesperson from Afriforum told me that they are patriotic South Africans and don’t want to leave, but they appreciate Trump’s empathy because he is a white supremacist like they are.”

Stremlau described Trump’s approach as unpredictable but simple, stating, “He doesn’t have a strong connection to the truth and seems unaware of South Africa’s history. The country’s DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) principles are enshrined in the constitution and should not be treated as a mere political game, same as in America with its history of overcoming slavery and Jim Crow. The struggle for equity and inclusion continues in both countries.”

Listen to the full audio below:

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay