Trump Eases Tariffs for 90 Days

In a surprising turnaround, United States President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday, April 9, that he would temporarily ease the steep tariffs he had recently imposed on several countries just a day after they were expected to take effect. Among the countries hit hardest was South Africa, labelled one of the “worst offenders,” facing a 30% tariff on its exports to the US.

The announcement sent US markets soaring and marked a shift in tone, even as Trump continued to intensify trade pressure on China. Political economist and Director of the Centre for Social Change at the University of Johannesburg, Professor Patrick Bond, weighed in on the decision.

“Some of the factors that would get Trump to reverse include how many states and governments have approached him to beg for relief, and he’s been bragging about it,” said Bond.

“There is also growing internal pressure from powerful capitalists within the US, and Elon Musk appears to be one of them. He is reportedly upset, particularly with Peter Navarro, Counselor to the President and one of the most vocal supporters of these tariffs within the White House.”

The temporary rollback may provide relief for South African exporters, but uncertainty remains as Trump’s trade agenda evolves.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Screenshot