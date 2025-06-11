Trump administration under increased pressure as LA protests continue

By Daanyaal Matthews

U.S. President Donald Trump has come under heightened criticism following his decision to deploy 700 marines to Los Angeles in response to protests sparked by his controversial immigration policies.

The deployment is notable not only for its rarity—marking the first time marines have been sent to the city since the 1992 Rodney King riots—but also for the backlash it has received, particularly from the Los Angeles Police Department. Officials argue that the military presence is exacerbating tensions on the ground rather than easing them.

Speaking on VOC’s Newsbeat, Professor John J. Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations at the University of the Witwatersrand, described Trump’s move as “bizarre,” noting it goes against the stance of California Governor Gavin Newsom. Stremlau suggested the deployment may be a political strategy aimed at the upcoming 2026 U.S. congressional elections.

“Trump needs a distraction right now, and he’s eyeing the 2026 congressional elections, where he doesn’t want to be impeached again, and immigration is a popular issue for his base, so he’s deploying these troops,” stated Stremlau.

He also noted that the upcoming congressional elections could serve as a turning point for the Democratic Party, which lost control of both the House and Senate.

“There is a congressional election coming up in November of next year, and that’s where the Democrats have to get their act together and appeal to centrist Americans who are uncomfortable with the excesses,” added Stremlau.