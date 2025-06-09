More VOCFM News

Trump Administration Imposes Expanded Travel Ban Affecting 12 Countries

By Rachel Mohamed

United States President Donald Trump has enacted a new travel ban restricting entry from 12 countries, echoing his controversial 2017 ban but with a broader and more diverse list of nations.

Speaking to VOC, international relations expert Dr. Oscar van Heerden criticised the move, saying it reflects the administration’s broader stance on immigration.

 

“They’ve implemented a widespread ban on refugees and asylum seekers, particularly targeting people from the Global South. This is a further entrenchment of that policy,” he said.

 

Dr. van Heerden noted that several of the affected nations are African, including some under U.S. travel advisory level 2—among them, South Africa.

“Seven African countries are now facing restrictions, which has serious implications,” he added.

Listen for the full interview:

