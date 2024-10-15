Truck Driver in court following CT bridge accident

By Ragheema Mclean

The truck driver responsible for crashing into the Lower Church Street bridge on the N1 highway last Friday will face charges of reckless and negligent driving in court on Tuesday.

The accident led to major traffic disruptions, forcing motorists to face prolonged delays as they attempted to leave Cape Town’s CBD throughout the day.

Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith said the crash is one of several recent incidents involving heavy vehicles on the city’s roads, raising concerns about road safety and vehicle compliance.

“The infrastructure, economic, and emotional damage caused by one person’s actions cannot be tolerated,” said Smith.

Smith further highlighted that the truck driver was one of 317 suspects arrested by the metro’s enforcement agencies in the past week, reflecting the city’s commitment to tackling reckless driving and enforcing road safety regulations.

“I trust that the court will take these factors into account when dealing with this case. We understand that the trucking industry is an important cog in our economy, but there is a responsibility to ensure that drivers and vehicles are fit for purpose,” said Smith.

“Work is still underway to determine the extent of the damages to the bridge which has caused additional ad hoc lane closures on the N1.”

VOC News

Photo: @TrafficSA/X