Trollip welcomes Nulane ruling by Supreme Court of Appeal

ActionSA Member of Parliament Athol Trollip has welcomed the Supreme Court of Appeal’s ruling allowing the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to re-enroll the Nulane Investments fraud case. Trollip says the decision marks a step forward in tackling high-level corruption and could help restore public trust in the NPA.

He also stressed the importance of reviewing the appointment process for acting judges, particularly in cases linked to state capture, to ensure sound and impartial rulings.

“The NPA has lost several significant cases, which is deeply concerning—especially with more state capture trials looming. This ruling offers them a lifeline, and we hope they use it to rebuild their credibility and deliver justice,” said Trollip.

VOC News

