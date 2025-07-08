Tributes Pour in for Former Cape Town Mayor Theresa Solomon

Tributes are pouring in following the passing of anti-apartheid activist, former Cape Town Mayor, and diplomat Theresa Solomon, who died at the age of 79.

Family spokesperson Niel Cole confirmed that Solomon passed away peacefully in Cape Town on the evening of Monday, 7 July, after a period of illness. She was surrounded by her loved ones.

“Born in Cape Town in 1945, Theresa dedicated her life to the struggle for justice and equality. From organising communities on the Cape Flats to becoming Cape Town’s first black female mayor and later serving as South Africa’s High Commissioner to Tanzania and Canada, her unwavering commitment to social justice uplifted countless lives,” said Cole.

Solomon is survived by her daughter Lee-Anne, son-in-law Oscar, grandchildren Tina-Malaika and Ruiz, and her brother Jerome.

She is fondly remembered by the Mitchells Plain community, where she lived and worked throughout the 1970s, 80s, and 90s.

The Mitchells Plain Development Action Collective (MPDAC), which she helped establish, paid tribute:

“MPDAC mourns the passing of Theresa Solomon (79), a mother, grandmother, community leader, former Cape Town Mayor, a diplomat and founder member of MPDAC. Fondly known as Com T or T, born in 1945, Theresa dedicated her life to the struggle for justice and equality.”

The organisation recalled her involvement in significant grassroots campaigns, including the 1980s bus boycott, community mobilisation for a school in Tafelsig, and protests against rent increases. She was also instrumental in founding the Leadwood Crèche and the Woodlands People’s Centre.

“Her life was rooted in service to others. The Solomon family moved to Woodlands in 1979, and from there, she worked tirelessly to improve the lives of Mitchells Plain residents. Your loss is our loss,” said the organisation.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis also paid tribute, highlighting Solomon’s courage and unwavering commitment to justice during apartheid’s most difficult years.

“Former Mayor Theresa Solomon will be remembered for her dedication to justice and activism, which brought about meaningful change, especially on the Cape Flats, where she played a pivotal role in establishing civic organisations to campaign for amenities in the wake of forced removals in the 1970s, including schools, hospitals, and police stations.”

VOC News

Photo: MPDAC/Facebook