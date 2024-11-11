Travellers urged to verify Umrah bookings amid rising reports of stranded pilgrims

As more people prepare for Umrah, reports have emerged over the past few years of travellers being left stranded after discovering their bookings were unfulfilled, despite having paid. Unlike Hajj, Umrah lacks regulatory oversight in South Africa, which leaves room for operators who may not be well-versed in the industry, or those looking to take advantage of unsuspecting customers.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Monday, Chairperson of the South African Muslim Travel Operators Association (SAMTOA), Sedick Steenkamp, addressed this problem, emphasizing the importance of self-regulation within the Hajj and Umrah sectors. “There is very little regulation, but there are general guidelines we can give,” he explained. He noted that the current industry practices are based on self-regulation rather than formal legislation. He recommended that those planning to undertake Umrah in December carefully research and verify operators before committing to bookings.

To ensure safer bookings, Steenkamp suggested that travellers check if an operator is associated with any recognized industry body, such as SAMTOA. “If you are a SAMTOA member, there is a code of conduct, and we can regulate our members,” he said. Even if the chosen operator is not affiliated with SAMTOA, he pointed out that reputable Hajj operators are usually overseen by the South African Hajj and Umrah Council (SAHUC), which enforces a level of accountability. Verifying that a company holds an IATA license, he added, is another safeguard that travellers can use to confirm the legitimacy of the operator.

Steenkamp also advised Umrah mu’tamireen to reach out directly to SAMTOA for advice if they are uncertain about an operator. In Cape Town, there are established operators known for their professionalism and reliability, but travellers still need to research extensively before booking. “People are most welcome to contact SAMTOA and ask for advice, and we will give that advice, Insha Allah,” he reassured.

For new operators who are eager to help others undertake Umrah but lack sufficient experience, Steenkamp advised gaining more training and operating transparently. “There are a lot of people passionate about doing the work, but you need to upskill yourself. You need to experience and ensure you can give the service to the mu’tamireen,” he said.

He recommended that new operators affiliate with experienced agencies, particularly SAMTOA members, or join with an established operator to learn the necessary skills and processes. However, he stressed the need for full transparency with clients, ensuring that travellers are aware when they are booking through a sub-agent arrangement.

Clear contracts are essential in these partnerships, as they outline responsibility between the primary agency and any sub-agents involved. Steenkamp explained that the ultimate accountability lies with the registered company issuing the Umrah visa and organising the itinerary, providing what he described as the “ultimate line of defence” for clients. Clear communication of these roles and responsibilities within a formal contract or the itinerary ensures that clients are fully informed of the terms of their booking.

