Three suspects to appear in court for Bishop Lavis mass shooting

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Three suspects are due to appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates court on Monday for charges of murder, attempted murder and the possession of unlicensed firearm.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa confirmed the trio, aged 17, 24 and 29 were arrested. This as officials continue to work around the clock to restore calm to the area.

“Following the tragic incident where seven people were shot and killed in Bishop Lavis on Thursday evening, SAPS multidisciplinary tracing team worked through the night and confiscated a firearm. It has been sent for ballistic testing to determine if it was utilised in the commission of any crimes,” added Potelwa.

Potelwa further added that no arrests have been made into the investigation that left five people dead on Wednesday in Atlantis.