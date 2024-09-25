Thousands of teachers at risk due to budget cuts, warns Education Minister

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The Minister of Basic Education announced that thousands of teachers will be affected by the recent budget cuts. Briefing the media on Wednesday, minister Siviwe Gwarube said the budget cuts bring with it several other challenges.

“The harsh reality is that our education system is under immense financial pressure. It is no secret that, in recent weeks, several provincial education departments have spoken out about the budget constraints they are facing. These challenges have been years in the making due to aggressive budget cuts, economic stagnation, and mismanagement across government, which is now affecting our frontline services,” said Gwarube.

She explained that these budget pressures are not just figures on a spreadsheet; they translate to fewer teachers, reduced textbook supplies, and fewer administrative staff, meaning teachers spend more time on paperwork, which reduces their teaching time.

“In essence, the very fabric of our children’s future is under threat if we continue on this current trajectory,” Gwarube stressed.

Gwarube noted that provinces like the Western Cape have already decided to reduce teaching posts for 2025, potentially leading to fewer educators in classrooms.

“This may mean larger class sizes, less individual attention for learners, and ultimately a threat to achieving quality education outcomes,” she added.

“The deputy minister and I have been in constant engagement with the provinces to support them during this challenging time. We are committed to doing everything we can to stabilize the system and have urged provinces to retain the current basket of posts to avoid compromising frontline services or the education outcomes we are striving to improve,” stated Gwarube.

Gwarube, also emphasized that South Africa’s stagnant economy has compounded the financial crisis, with growth rates remaining below 1% for almost a decade far short of what is needed to generate sufficient tax revenue to fund public services.

“In response to the crisis, particularly in the education sector, I have convened two special meetings of the Council of Education Ministers. These meetings brought together MECs from across the country, where we conducted a thorough analysis of the budget challenges each province is facing,” Gwarube explained.

She further noted that, for the first time in a decade, they have a clearer understanding of the most significant budgetary pressures and how the Department of Education should engage with the National Treasury to address these issues.

“I have also requested an urgent meeting with the Minister of Finance to discuss the matter further. We are grateful and appreciative of Treasury’s willingness to engage with the education sector. Ultimately, a solution must be found to protect frontline services,” she said.

