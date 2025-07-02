Thousands of Learners to Join #Coding4Mandela Campaign

With Mandela Day approaching, Tangible Africa is gearing up for its global #Coding4Mandela initiative, which will take place throughout July.

The campaign is expected to be the biggest Mandela Day intervention in the world, with a focus on teaching coding to thousands of young people through unplugged, screen-free activities.

Last year, approximately 32,000 learners across Africa and Southeast Asia participated in the initiative. This year, that number is expected to grow significantly.

Jackson Tshabalala, Global Engagement Manager at Tangible Africa, reflected on the programme’s growth over the years: “I think it’s a testament to the work we have been doing. We started in 2017, but our first Mandela Day event was in 2018 in Gqeberha, and it was just 30 learners. Now, in 2024, we have reached 32,000 learners across several countries.”

Tshabalala credited the success to partnerships with sponsors, the Department of Education, the organisation’s headquarters team, and dedicated coordinators across the country.

“In Cape Town, we’ll be doing different interventions at multiple schools, from townships to suburban areas,” he said. “We are partnering with the City Libraries, YearBeyond, and other Western Cape-based organisations for a flagship event.”

He added that they are expecting hundreds of learners in Cape Town to participate in libraries, schools, and community centres.

Listen to full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay