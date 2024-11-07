The Zimasile Islamic Society Gala Dinner to uplift Langa’s community

By Vusuthando Percyvil Dube

As we navigate the complexities of modern life, it can be easy to overlook the heart of our communities—the places where faith, tradition, and service interweave to uplift the less fortunate. This December, the Zimasile Islamic Society, in partnership with Langa Masjid, invites individuals from the local Muslim community and beyond to gather for a vital cause: a Gala Dinner dedicated to supporting crucial community initiatives. This event represents not just an evening of fine dining, but a heartfelt plea to uphold and nurture the spirit of community service that remains the cornerstone of the Islamic faith.

Scheduled for December 6, 2024, at the Islamia College Hall, the Gala Dinner promises to be an evening filled with purpose, community connection, and a shared vision for social responsibility. Attendees will be asked to contribute R300 for individual tickets or R6000 for a corporate table, with all proceeds going directly toward the maintenance of Langa Masjid, salaries for the Imam and caretaker, and support for the students at the Uloom Institute.

In an exclusive discussion with VOC News, Nazier Parker, a key figure in this initiative, elaborated on the multifaceted objectives of the gala, stating that the funds raised will support essential services such as the upkeep of the Masjid and the provision of salaries for its employees. “We have a full-time Imam, full-time caretaker, and we run an Afternoon Madrassa for both children and adults who have reverted to Islam,” Parker explained.

At the heart of Langa Masjid’s operations is a commitment to community welfare. The mosque is not only a place of worship but also a hub for numerous services, including a soup kitchen operating from Monday to Thursday and a free clinic that provides critical health screenings for diseases such as TB, HIV, and AIDS. This dedication to health and social welfare is further exemplified by the Saturday visits from medical professionals who examine and assist community members.

“We cannot sustain these services without financial support,” Parker emphasized, highlighting the urgent need for community contributions. He also acknowledged that for those unable to attend the gala, donations can still be made through the society’s website. “We welcome everyone to contribute what they can, and we encourage visits to Langa to experience firsthand the impact of our initiatives. We distribute grocery packets, provide blankets during the winter, and every year we invite around 300 senior citizens for a five-course meal,” Parker added.

The night will also focus on preserving the legacy of past leaders in the community, such as the late Imam Abdullah Haron. The gala aligns with the central theme of “safeguarding the legacy of the senior forerunners in Langa for Islam,” emphasizing the importance of remembering those who have significantly contributed to both the mosque and the wider community.

Attendees can expect a thought-provoking evening that features a video presentation detailing the remarkable contributions of these figures to the Islamic faith in the region. The keynote address will be delivered by Professor Mohammed Haron, son of Imam Abdul Haron, offering insights into the enduring impact of these leaders.

Beyond the dinner, the Zimasile Islamic Society’s support for the Darul Uloom Institute reinforces their commitment to fostering a new generation of Islamic scholars. “We aim to ensure that our students have a deep understanding of the Islamic Faith,” Parker noted, reflecting on the importance of educational initiatives in uplifting the community.

Through this gathering, the Zimasile Islamic Society not only seeks to raise funds but also aspires to foster a spirit of unity, reminding participants that each contribution—whether financial or through volunteer efforts—plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of Langa’s community.

As the countdown to the Gala Dinner begins, the Zimasile Islamic Society extends a heartfelt invitation to Muslim communities within and outside Langa to participate in this noble cause. “Your contribution will make a significant difference,” Parker affirmed. “Together, we can unite for the betterment of our community”

Listen for more insights

Photo: VOC News