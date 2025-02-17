The Yusufeyyah Masjid held a public meeting addressing concerns around the Constantia Cemetery

By Rachel Mohamed

Dozens of residents gathered at the Yusufeyyah Masjid in Wynberg for a public meeting hosted by the Muslim Cemetery Society of Wynberg on Sunday. The meeting provided an update on the status of Constantia Cemetery and addressed community concerns about the resting places of their loved ones, particularly focusing on the lower section of the cemetery near Strawberry Lane.

Mustaq Brey, one of the longest-standing executive members, told VOC News that residents are troubled by graves being reopened without family consent. “We are extremely elated and happy with the turnout of both men and women. It shows genuine interest in the kaberstan,” he said.

“This July, we will celebrate 100 years since the establishment of the maqbara. We should be proud of what our grandfathers achieved 100 years ago. I am proud to continue the work that my grandfather pioneered.”

He further highlighted that by the first of Muharram, the Muslim Cemetery Society of Wynberg has a lot of work ahead to meet the necessary requirements, aiming to organize things properly and legally.

“We need to learn from our shortcomings and identify where we didn’t execute things correctly in the past, particularly regarding the disturbance of people’s graves. We must respect and rectify the mistakes made and approach them positively.”

“It is our duty as living Muslims to appreciate and protect the integrity of the cemetery.”

Meanwhile, Shaykh Ebrahim Moos, the Imam of Yusufeyyah Masjid, stated that the meeting aimed to address the current status of the lower section of the cemetery.

“I believe the meeting was largely successful in addressing the administrative issues for the future. We were able to establish that an Annual General Meeting (AGM) is needed for the Constantia Cemetery, as it hasn’t taken place for many years.”

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm