The VOC team gears up for its annual Pink Hijab Day event

Since 2008, the Voice of the Cape has recognized Pink Hijab Day as an aspect of its public health advocacy, celebrating breast cancer survivors and strengthening messages of hope through faith. This year’s official theme is “Together We Rise, In Faith We Heal,” and the event will commence on 28 October 2025.

Speaking to VOC News, VOC’s Quanita Kamaar explained the importance of this event and noted that vendors won’t be present at the event.

*Listen to the full interview here.

Photo: VOCfm [stock file/illustrative]

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

