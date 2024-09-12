The United States formally accuses Iran of supplying short-range ballistic missiles to Russia

By Kouthar Sambo

The United States has formally accused Iran of supplying short-range ballistic missiles to Russia to use in the war in Ukraine and announced fresh sanctions on Tehran.

The accusations come while the US forms part of Israel’s main supplier of ammunition, furthering the ongoing genocide leveled against Palestinians. Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Wednesday, an international relations expert and Mail & Guardian columnist Donovan Williams highlighted the concept of the “rules-based order.”

“We are essentially seeing the rules, which is one rule, where you either agree with the US-led West or, you are out of order – the rules are made as they (West) go along). The rules only apply when they say it applies.”

“Today you have Blinken complaining that Russia is receiving ballistic missiles that will be used in Ukraine and Iran is openly saying they do not supply missiles or weapons to a country that is at war,” detailed Williams.

He further noted the accusations from the US leveled against South Africa around the Lady R saga without any formal apology.

Photo: Secretary Antony Blinken/X