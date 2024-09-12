Salt River, Cape Town  12 September 2024

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

More VOCFM News

The United States formally accuses Iran of supplying short-range ballistic missiles to Russia

By Kouthar Sambo

The United States has formally accused Iran of supplying short-range ballistic missiles to Russia to use in the war in Ukraine and announced fresh sanctions on Tehran.

The accusations come while the US forms part of Israel’s main supplier of ammunition, furthering the ongoing genocide leveled against Palestinians. Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Wednesday, an international relations expert and Mail & Guardian columnist Donovan Williams highlighted the concept of the “rules-based order.”

“We are essentially seeing the rules, which is one rule, where you either agree with the US-led West or, you are out of order – the rules are made as they (West) go along). The rules only apply when they say it applies.”

“Today you have Blinken complaining that Russia is receiving ballistic missiles that will be used in Ukraine and Iran is openly saying they do not supply missiles or weapons to a country that is at war,” detailed Williams.

He further noted the accusations from the US leveled against South Africa around the Lady R saga without any formal apology.

Feel free to listen further as he unpacks the latest on this matter.

Photo: Secretary Antony Blinken/X

 

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app