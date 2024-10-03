The South African government expresses concern for the ongoing tension in the Middle East

By Kouthar Sambo

After rising tension in Lebanon, the Israeli occupation forces are preparing to launch a ground invasion in Lebanon. This follows an evacuation order for approximately 25 villages that was announced by the Israeli army’s Arabic spokesperson in a social media post, instructing residents in parts of southern Lebanon to evacuate their homes.

Additionally, the South African government has expressed concern for the mounting tension in Gaza and Lebanon. Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Thursday, an International Relations expert, Donovan Williams, said Iran launching a barrage of missiles against Israel on Tuesday night was a “warning shot” since it targeted the occupation’s military basis in Tel Aviv, not civilians.

“The response was what I would equate to a warning shot: Iran is saying we can easily get past your iron dome if we want to land ballistic missiles on vulnerable areas, but we (Iran) have chosen not to do so,” explained Williams.

“Whatever Israel is doing remains the bidding of the United States (US), not against the US. The US wants Israel to irritate Iran to the extent where the response allows for a full-scale attack into Iran, which may force China to act in Iran’s defense, impacting BRICS as well,” detailed Williams.

Photo: QudsNen/X