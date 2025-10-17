The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon kicks off this coming weekend

The air is buzzing with excitement as several runners in the Mother City prepare for one of Cape Town’s most iconic marathons this weekend, scheduled to take place on the 18th and 19th of October 2025. Speaking to VOC News, official race pace setter for the race, Youssef Kanouni, said the race requires training throughout the year.

“The event plays a crucial role in the Muslim community as several Muslim runners have registered for this race, as Muslims all over the country and even all over the world have made plans to partake in this marathon,” explained Kanouni.

Furthermore, Motorists are being cautioned against driving to the start of the race in the Green Point precinct on Sunday, following the road closures, traffic, and limited parking. Traffic Services Spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said many of the no-parking restrictions start as early as Friday, 17 October, and remain in place until early afternoon on Sunday.

“Members of the public are encouraged to use the Park and Ride or Park and Walk services, and to steer clear of parking in restricted areas. Any vehicles left in these areas will be towed,” stated Bezuidenhout.