The rape of a seven-year-old girl in the Eastern Cape reignites urgent calls for stronger security measures in schools

By Kouthar Sambo

The rape of a seven-year-old girl in the Eastern Cape, after her mother reported that she was attacked on school premises in Matatiele in 2024, has sent shockwaves through the South African community. The incident raises serious concerns about the lack of security and safety within learning institutions.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, crime expert Chad Thomas described the situation as “horrific,” emphasizing that schools should be the last place where parents fear for their children’s safety.

“There were once places that commanded the utmost respect—where crime was almost unheard of. Outside police stations, courts, hospitals, and especially schools, there was a sense of security because these institutions play such a vital role in society,” Thomas stated.

The incident has reignited urgent calls for stronger security measures in schools, with activists and community leaders demanding immediate action to protect vulnerable learners from similar tragedies.

*Listen to the full audio here.

Photo: Pixabay