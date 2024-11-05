The PSC: “Both Harris and Trump are strong supporters of Zionism and Israel”

By Kouthar Sambo

As American voters make their way to the polls to choose their president, civil society, and the United States (US) elections come amid a time of great geopolitical fractures in the Middle East, the Russian/Ukraine war, and the Sudan conflict.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Monday, Professor of International Relations at Wits University and the Director at the African Centre for the Study of the US, Professor Gilbert Khadiagala expanded on the current geopolitical landscape between the US and South Africa.

“If Kamala Harris wins, this will not change anything because democrats established love and hate between South Africa and the US – they argue but agree to disagree over many issues.”

“If Donald Trump wins, this may change things up because he is very anti-South African. He raised the issue of white farmers being killed and he was asking for the embassy to investigate this. If he wins, he would not care much about South Africa or Africa at large,” remarked Khadiagala

Furthermore, the Palestinian Solidarity Campaigns (PSC) Martin Jansen said whether it is Harris or Trump who wins the US elections, the US stance on Palestine remains the same – to continue supporting Israel.

“They are both strong supporters of Zionism and Israel due to Israel’s strategic role for the US in the Middle East, which is the heart of the world’s most important resource, which is oil. Both parties maintain their position in defending and protecting Israel,” clarified Janse.

