The Mother City Gears up for the the Two Oceans Marathon set to take place this weekend

By Kouthar Sambo

The Two Oceans Marathon is set to take place this weekend, with the 56km ultra-marathon on Saturday, April 5, and the 21km half-marathon on Sunday, April 6.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, distance runner and race pacesetter Youssef Kanouni described the event as one of the most unique races in Cape Town.

“The Two Oceans Marathon and the Cape Town Marathon are among the best races the Mother City has produced, attracting runners from across the world,” remarked Kanouni.

He also highlighted how the Muslim community has adapted to the timing of the race, especially after Ramadan.

“As a Muslim community, we only started running the Two Oceans ultra-marathon and half-marathon again last year because Ramadan previously coincided with the event for about two to three years. This year, we have a week of recovery after Ramadan. As the pacesetter, I’ll be guiding the group to help them achieve their goals,” he added.

*Listen to the full interview here.

Photo: sourced