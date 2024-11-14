More VOCFM News

The Media Review Network vehemently condemns the participation of local organisations collaborating with US/CIA funded organisations

By Kouthar Sambo

After the formation and participation of local organizations collaborating with United States (US) funded organizations supported by the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), the Media Review Network (MRN) wrote an open letter to the Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation vehemently condemning their participation in the process.

Subsequently, VOC News was alerted to allegations that the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation (AFK) and Defend Our Democracy (DOD) came under immense criticism for purportedly cooperating and forming partnerships with United States (US) CIA-funded organizations.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, the MRN’s Ahmed Jazbhay said the organizations seem to be “sticking to their guns” as none of them have withdrawn from their participation with US-funded organisations.

“We have written and had engagements with the organization participating and MRN haven’t received any official responses from these organizations,” said Jazbhay.

“It appears the organization participating are sticking to their guns, which raises the question of funding because the NED project is a political front of the CIA and the founder has confirmed in a message that what the CIA did in the 60s, 70s, and 80s is what NED is meant to do,” remarked Jazbhay.

For further context to this matter, do feel free to read: https://vocfm.co.za/allegations-run-rampant-after-the…/

Photo: MRN

