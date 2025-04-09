The Lasting Impact of an Absent Father on a Child’s Development

The absence of a father figure can have a profound effect on a child’s emotional and psychological development. Children without a stable male role model often face challenges such as low self-esteem, difficulties forming healthy relationships, and a lack of discipline or direction. Studies have consistently linked fatherlessness to increased risks of behavioural issues, academic struggles, and emotional instability.

Clinical psychologist Mark De La Rey emphasised the importance of a father’s presence, saying, “Having a stable family situation: a mother and a father who collaborate, is very important for all children’s development because what they need most in life is a sense of security and stability.”

He added that a family setting where the father is present, supportive, and attentive significantly shapes how a child sees themselves and the world. “They feel more secure in exploring things and doing things. A father being there is such an important feature for a child’s development,” De La Rey explained.

VOC News

