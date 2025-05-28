More VOCFM News

The Joshlin Smith trial is expected to conclude this week

By Kouthar Sambo

Recent reports indicate that the Joshlin Smith trial is expected to conclude this week. This follows the conviction and sentencing of the missing girl’s mother, Kelly Smith, along with her two co-accused, who were found guilty of kidnapping and human trafficking.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, Director of the Teddy Bear Foundation for Abused Children, Dr Shaheda Omar, said no sentence can bring back the little girl.

“Smith’s whereabouts are unknown—whether she is dead or harmed physically, emotionally, or mentally—there are so many unanswered questions, and this is unacceptable. If we look at the silence of the accused, it speaks to obstruction of justice and the concealment of actions,” explained Omar.

*Listen further

Photo: Pexels

 

 

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

