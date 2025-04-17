The Health Department admits it’s overwhelmed with treating foreign nationals

By Kouthar Sambo

Following residents raising alarms over long queues, medicine stockouts, and understaffing, Deputy Health Minister Joe Phaahla and Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko toured the Olivenhoutbosch Clinic on Tuesday.

This comes as officials admit that resources are stretched thin, with migrant care being a major strain on the system. Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, Spokesperson at the National Department of Health, Foster Mohale, said the situation is more complex than it seems as healthcare professionals took an oath to treat the ill regardless of the circumstances.

“When the government allocates the budget for every department or sector, that is informed from the size of the population of the country but due undocumented foreign nationals who come to South Africa, the constitution states that all people in South Africa regardless of status or nationality have the right to access health services,” explained Mohale.

*Listen to the full interview here.

Photo: Pexels