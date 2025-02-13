The Hague Group explained

By Kouthar Sambo

“Forming The Hague Group is a very significant move because we are always stronger together. Israel ignored South Africa, taking them to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), and we hope the move inspires our government to take action, not only make statements.”

This is according to Roshan Dadoo from South Africa’s Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) coalition during an interview on the PM Drive show.

The statement follows as representatives of nine countries convened in The Hague, Netherlands, on 31st January (2025) to declare a global alliance, named The Hague Group, to hold Israel accountable under international law.

Photo: @alhaq_org/X