The Green Connection weighs in on Ramaphosa’s energy plans and renewable future

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address last week, energy and electricity remain critical issues for South Africans. With ongoing challenges in the sector, we turn to The Green Connection for expert insight into the government’s plans, sustainability efforts, and what this means for the country’s energy future.

Lisa Makaula, Advocacy Officer at The Green Connection, shared her thoughts on the address, highlighting the president’s mention of expanding renewable energy programs. “I think it was good that the president actually mentioned that they will be looking into bringing in more renewable energy programmes.”

“Obviously, these programmes will then be looking into reducing our carbon emissions while growing our economy and reskilling and upskilling the people who are already employed in the fossil fuel sector. I think this was a very good point he raised.”

Makaula emphasized that this focus on renewable energy will not only advance South Africa’s green initiatives but also ensure that communities benefit from the transition.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay