The Founder of Phola makes waves for her remarkable work in therapy and counseling services

By Kouthar Sambo

Psychologist and narrative therapist Ncazelo Mlilo has been nominated in two categories for the prestigious Women Changing the World Awards: the People’s Choice Award for Non-Profit and Social Enterprise, and the Women in Therapy and Counselling Services Award.

Similar to the Grammy Awards, these accolades recognize women worldwide who are making a remarkable impact across various industries, including business, sustainability, leadership, health, education, product development, innovation, and technology.

Speaking on VOC’s airwaves, Mlilo shared that she founded Phola, a Non-Profit Organisation (NPO) dedicated to addressing trauma by providing mental health and psychosocial support to women, children, and marginalized communities in South Africa and beyond.

“Our focus is to help individuals who have experienced hardships transition from vulnerability to strength through culturally sensitive mental health interventions,” she explained.

Mlilo also reflected on the significance of the Tree of Life initiative and how this therapeutic approach has been used in Gaza to support those affected by ongoing Israeli aggression.

*Listen to the full interview here.

To vote for Mlilo before the deadline today, 10 March 2025, at 23:59, visit the Women Changing the World Awards website: www.phola.org.

Photo: @Phola_org/X