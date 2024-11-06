The former Director-General at the National Treasury, Dondo Mogajane, announces he will be stepping down from all his professional roles to address corruption allegations

By Kouthar Sambo

The former Director-General at the National Treasury, Dondo Mogajane, has announced he will be stepping down from all his professional roles while he addresses corruption allegations. This comes after convicted VBS fraudster claimed he paid Moga-jane a R1 million bribe while he was at Treasury.

“My reputation has been put in question. Currently, some false allegations have been made by a convicted felon, and I categorically deny any wrongdoing. I don’t want to dwell on that for now; proper processes must be followed. I fully understand the consequences of these allegations, and I am humbly going to step down from all boards that I currently sit on,” he said in a statement.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive on Tuesday, the Director of Research at the Auwal Socio-economic Research Institute (ASRI) in Johannesburg, Angelo Fick, said the position Mogajane held required him to be held accountable while occupying high positions.

“One would imagine those sitting on those boards with him in the employment of National Treasury – certain decisions would be less valid if they involved him as the group of people making those decisions.”

“What we need is a return to a space in the way professionals regulate their membership and give accreditation to members,” added Fick.

