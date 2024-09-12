Salt River, Cape Town  12 September 2024

More VOCFM News

The former City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member, Malusi Booi, was arrested

By Kouthar Sambo

The former City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member, Malusi Booi, was arrested following fraud and corruption tender cases. According to Western Cape police, the 46-year-old was arrested in the evening in the Eastern Cape.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Wednesday, political analyst André Duvenhage, said corruption has become a huge point of contention.

“Corruption is rife in South Africa and it is a huge problem to the extent that we employ terms such as Mafia state, forms of state capture to explain endemic corruption on a certain level.”

“The prosecution authorities were not entirely successful, historically, in prosecuting corruption and this goes back to the arms deal and others where different commissions of investigations,” explained Duvenhage.

He responded to the City of Cape Town’s boast of a clean audit for 2023.

“It goes to show it’s not impossible that corruption can take place in the Western Cape, but we can agree that strong action taken against this form of corruption,” added Duvenhage.

Photo: Constitution First/X

Feel free to listen further as he delves into discussion.

 

Aneeqa Du Plessis

