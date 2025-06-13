More VOCFM News

The Egyptian regime blocks activists from Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Europe, and several other countries from participating in the Global March to Gaza

The Palestinian youth news agency, Quds News Network, has reported that the Egyptian regime has blocked activists from Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Europe, and several other countries from participating in the Global March to Gaza — despite prior coordination and the activists having obtained valid visas.

According to Megan Choritz, a member of South African Jews for a Free Palestine (SAJFP), two SAJFP representatives have joined the convoy, adding that South Africa has a delegation of 55 individuals taking part in the initiative.

Meanwhile, South African learned scholar Sheikh Riyaal Ringquest, who is currently in Cairo, told VOC News that the environment remains “hostile”, with Egyptian authorities ramping up security and restrictions.

