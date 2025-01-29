More VOCFM News

The DRC rejects Turkey’s intervention efforts

By Kouthar Sambo

Protesters criticising international inaction on the crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) attacked the embassies of Rwanda, France, Belgium, and the United States in Kinshasa. Gunshots also rang out through parts of the besieged city of Goma, where Congolese soldiers have clashed with militia fighters backed by Rwandan troops. The main city in the eastern DRC has become a battleground since opposition forces from the Tutsi-led M23 armed group and Rwandan forces entered central Goma on Sunday night after a weeks-long advance through the region.

Meanwhile, amid geopolitical fractures of ongoing tension in the DRC, Turkey extended a hand to intervene and mediate, however, the DRC rejected Turkey’s offer.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, Luchulumanco Mawisa, an Independent Political Analyst, said the DRC is relying on the current intervention process, which is the Luanda Process driven by the African Union.

However, Mawisa said the DRC is not wrong to reject Turkey’s intervention.

“Because this process is currently unfolding, there is no need for another intervention. Additionally, mediators are invited in and they don’t invite themselves, at the fear of them driving a different agenda to what is currently happening,” remarked Mawisa.

*Listen to the whole interview here.

Photo: SANDF/X

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app