The DRC rejects Turkey’s intervention efforts

By Kouthar Sambo

Protesters criticising international inaction on the crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) attacked the embassies of Rwanda, France, Belgium, and the United States in Kinshasa. Gunshots also rang out through parts of the besieged city of Goma, where Congolese soldiers have clashed with militia fighters backed by Rwandan troops. The main city in the eastern DRC has become a battleground since opposition forces from the Tutsi-led M23 armed group and Rwandan forces entered central Goma on Sunday night after a weeks-long advance through the region.

Meanwhile, amid geopolitical fractures of ongoing tension in the DRC, Turkey extended a hand to intervene and mediate, however, the DRC rejected Turkey’s offer.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, Luchulumanco Mawisa, an Independent Political Analyst, said the DRC is relying on the current intervention process, which is the Luanda Process driven by the African Union.

However, Mawisa said the DRC is not wrong to reject Turkey’s intervention.

“Because this process is currently unfolding, there is no need for another intervention. Additionally, mediators are invited in and they don’t invite themselves, at the fear of them driving a different agenda to what is currently happening,” remarked Mawisa.

*Listen to the whole interview here.

Photo: SANDF/X