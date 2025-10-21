The District Six Redevelopment Trust has been renewed and is now under different leadership

With the renewed leadership of the District Six Redevelopment Trust, previously guided by the late Dr. Anwar Nagia, ex-member of the District Six Redevelopment Trust, and activist Nadeem Hendricks, told VOC News that it is rather sad that after 30 years of “so-called freedom”, the District Six crisis has not been resolved.

“Dr Nagia always said that District Six is one of the most contested pieces of land that serves as a kiss of death for anybody due to the greed around that particular land on the part of developers and the government,” remarked Hendricks.

VOC News contacted the newly appointed chair of the District Six Redevelopment Trust; however, no response has been received.

*Listen to the full interview here.

Photo: District Six Museum [Online/website]