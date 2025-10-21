More VOCFM News

The District Six Redevelopment Trust has been renewed and is now under different leadership

With the renewed leadership of the District Six Redevelopment Trust, previously guided by the late Dr. Anwar Nagia, ex-member of the District Six Redevelopment Trust, and activist Nadeem Hendricks, told VOC News that it is rather sad that after 30 years of “so-called freedom”, the District Six crisis has not been resolved.
“Dr Nagia always said that District Six is one of the most contested pieces of land that serves as a kiss of death for anybody due to the greed around that particular land on the part of developers and the government,” remarked Hendricks.
VOC News contacted the newly appointed chair of the District Six Redevelopment Trust; however, no response has been received.
*Listen to the full interview here.

Photo: District Six Museum [Online/website]

 

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app