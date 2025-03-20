By Kouthar

The District Six Museum will conclude its Gaza Remains the Story exhibition on Friday, 21 March, marking Human Rights Day with a powerful closing event. The program, starting at 10:00, will feature a range of film screenings, art activations, and discussions.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show on Thursday, District Six Museum Director Chrischene Julius highlighted the exhibition’s connection to human rights, drawing parallels between past and present struggles.

“South Africans understand the significance of the Sharpeville Massacre and why we commemorate Human Rights Day,” Julius explained. “But this is also an opportunity to show solidarity with the Palestinian people and reflect on ongoing human rights violations in Gaza.”

Photo: @VikeaT1759