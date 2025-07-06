The Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRMC) completes additional assessments regarding the impacts of the current forecast

Following inclement weather conditions, the Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRMC) has completed additional assessments regarding the impacts of the current forecast.

“At the Intertersite and Sanitizer informal settlements in Langa, 67 dwellings have been affected, impacting 240 persons,” said DRMC Spokesperson, Charlotte Powell.

“In Masicendani, 20 dwellings have experienced impacts from the rain, affecting 80 persons, and in Kampies, Strandfontein, officials counted 50 impacted dwellings, affecting 150 persons,” Powell added.

Powell indicated that the City’s Informal Settlements Management branch has been deployed to assist the affected residents. “We have also alerted the National Human Settlements Department to conduct assessments.”

“DRM will continue to conduct assessments in informal settlements situated in low-lying areas, while the Catchment, Stormwater, and River Management branch is monitoring waterways (rivers and canals),” assured Powell.

Photo: VOCfm [stock file]