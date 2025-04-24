More VOCFM News

The deployment of more than 200,000 assistant teachers is welcomed by PSA

The Public Servants Association (PSA) has welcomed the Department of Basic Educations (DBE) deployment of over 200 000 teachers, through the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative (PYEI).

The Department of Basic Education implanted the initiative to ease the pressure that existing teachers face while at the same time creating jobs and boasting the economy.

Recent research revealed that South Africa has a shortfall of some 46 000 teachers, due to teachers leaving the education sector due to retirement, amongst other things.

PSA’s, Claude Naiker, said the assistant teachers will be appointed for six months with a stipend of R4000.

“Participants should also be offered bursaries to study for a teaching qualification with those already studying towards a teaching diploma being prioritised. The aim is to have these assistance graduate and have a qualification by the time the programme has been completed,” he added.

Picture of Loushe Jordaan Gilbert
Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app