The deployment of more than 200,000 assistant teachers is welcomed by PSA

The Public Servants Association (PSA) has welcomed the Department of Basic Educations (DBE) deployment of over 200 000 teachers, through the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative (PYEI).

The Department of Basic Education implanted the initiative to ease the pressure that existing teachers face while at the same time creating jobs and boasting the economy.

Recent research revealed that South Africa has a shortfall of some 46 000 teachers, due to teachers leaving the education sector due to retirement, amongst other things.

PSA’s, Claude Naiker, said the assistant teachers will be appointed for six months with a stipend of R4000.

“Participants should also be offered bursaries to study for a teaching qualification with those already studying towards a teaching diploma being prioritised. The aim is to have these assistance graduate and have a qualification by the time the programme has been completed,” he added.