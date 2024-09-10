The conflict in Sudan results in several deaths

By Kouthar Sambo

Early reports stated that more than 20,000 people have been killed in the ongoing conflict in Sudan following the clashes with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group since April 2023.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 10 million people have been internally displaced. Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Monday, Psychosocial analyst and Leadership Coach Dan Mugera, said he cannot understand why international communities have not implemented a “proper intervention that would bring the conflict to a place of peace.”

“I feel there is a need for negotiation, dialogue, and mediation to bring this conflict to a stop. The conflict has its own multi-facet nature hence why several proxy wars are occurring in different places. However the real culprits of this war are the army and the RSF coming in a bid to cease power,” explained Mugera.

Photo: TedChaiban/X