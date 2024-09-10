Salt River, Cape Town  10 September 2024

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

More VOCFM News

The conflict in Sudan results in several deaths

By Kouthar Sambo

Early reports stated that more than 20,000 people have been killed in the ongoing conflict in Sudan following the clashes with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group since April 2023.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 10 million people have been internally displaced. Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Monday, Psychosocial analyst and Leadership Coach Dan Mugera, said he cannot understand why international communities have not implemented a “proper intervention that would bring the conflict to a place of peace.”

“I feel there is a need for negotiation, dialogue, and mediation to bring this conflict to a stop. The conflict has its own multi-facet nature hence why several proxy wars are occurring in different places. However the real culprits of this war are the army and the RSF coming in a bid to cease power,” explained Mugera.

Feel free to listen further as he unpacks the latest on this matter.

Photo: TedChaiban/X

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app