The Big Walk for Little Warriors: Supporting children fighting cancer

The Lions Club of Athlone will host its second annual Big Walk for Little Warriors on Saturday, February 15, at Nantes Park in Silvertown, Athlone, to raise awareness for childhood cancer. Proceeds will support young fighters like Tashreeq Titus, who is bravely battling eye cancer. Registration is open on the day, with a fee of R20 per adult and R10 per child.

Lions Club of Athlone Secretary Zarina Hendricks emphasized the significance of the event, explaining that childhood cancer is a key focus area for Lions Clubs International. “Every year on February 15, the world observes International Childhood Cancer Day to raise awareness about its impact. On Saturday, Lions Clubs across South Africa and Namibia will host Big Walks for Little Warriors to educate communities, create positive change, and support children battling cancer.”

Supporting Tashreeq’s Journey

The Athlone Lions Club has dedicated its walk to assisting Tashreeq and his family by covering his immediate schooling needs and improving his living conditions. “Tashreeq has been bravely fighting cancer and completed another round of chemo on Monday. Returning to school this year is a major milestone for him, as he missed most of last year due to treatment,” said Hendricks.

Currently, Tashreeq needs an additional school uniform, a full tracksuit, and school shoes. Due to his treatment, he also requires nutrient-rich food to support his recovery.

He lives with his grandmother in a small home, and the family is working to refurbish a Wendy house where he can stay. However, the structure is in poor condition, with a leaking roof, missing ceiling boards, and a bare floor. The club hopes to assist in making the space more comfortable and liveable, including providing a proper bed.

A Collaborative Effort

In addition to the event at Nantes Park, several other Lions Clubs will host a joint Big Walk for Little Warriors at Muizenberg Beach, with proceeds going to Kids-Can Cancer Foundation, an organisation that supports Tashreeq.

“The walk will take place from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. If you haven’t pre-registered, we suggest arriving a bit earlier,” Hendricks advised.

How to Help

For those wishing to contribute, contact Zarina Hendricks at 072 093 9453 or Kids-Can Cancer Foundation founder, Kaashief Lakay, via email at kaashief@kidscancancerfoundation.co.za.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Pexels