More VOCFM News

The Appropriation Bill passed with 262 votes in favour and 90 against

Initial concerns over Budget 2025 appeared to ease on Wednesday after Parliament approved the Appropriation Bill. The bill passed with 262 votes in favour and 90 against. It now moves to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) for further consideration.

Speaking to VOC News, political analyst Professor Levy Ndou emphasized that this is a crucial moment for parties to navigate and negotiate their positions within the Government of National Unity (GNU).

“These parties are compelled to find ways to work together. If one party makes demands that others cannot meet, then we will encounter obstacles to progress,” remarked Ndou.

*Listen to the full interview here. 

Photo: PresidencyZA/X

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app