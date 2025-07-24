The Appropriation Bill passed with 262 votes in favour and 90 against

Initial concerns over Budget 2025 appeared to ease on Wednesday after Parliament approved the Appropriation Bill. The bill passed with 262 votes in favour and 90 against. It now moves to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) for further consideration.

Speaking to VOC News, political analyst Professor Levy Ndou emphasized that this is a crucial moment for parties to navigate and negotiate their positions within the Government of National Unity (GNU).

“These parties are compelled to find ways to work together. If one party makes demands that others cannot meet, then we will encounter obstacles to progress,” remarked Ndou.

*Listen to the full interview here.

Photo: PresidencyZA/X