The ANC National Working Committee opt to sever ties with the DA, in an effort to preserve the GNU

By Kouthar Sambo

Amid mounting opposition to the recently approved 0.5% Value Added Tax (VAT) increase proposed by the National Treasury, the ANC National Working Committee has opted not to sever ties with the DA, in an effort to preserve the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, political economist Khaya Sithole described the GNU as an “awkward marriage,” noting that while key issues should have been addressed by now, tensions persist.

“Parties within the GNU must figure out how to deal with the most contentious points of departure and the budget is the most polarising of them all. When they don’t agree with aspects, they should be able to see some concessions being made – the DA doesn’t feel that enough concessions are being made even though the ANC has moved from 2% to 0.5%,” explained Sithole.

Photo: @PresidencyZA/X